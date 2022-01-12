WHALE (WHALE) Price Tops $11.13 on Top Exchanges

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $81.29 million and $1.43 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.13 or 0.00026082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00060580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00078217 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.97 or 0.07561536 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,509.56 or 0.99609834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00068062 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003211 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,303,276 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

