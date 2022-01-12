Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) was down 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $3.99. Approximately 55,291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,755,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price objective for the company. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.41.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.18 million. Equities analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. Adelman acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UP. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at $51,575,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,058,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $16,475,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,205,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

About Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

