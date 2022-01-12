Wilen Investment Management CORP. Sells 155,163 Shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. decreased its position in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 155,163 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Flotek Industries were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 86,196 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Flotek Industries by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 520,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 110,800 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Flotek Industries by 11.6% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,387,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 144,126 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 140.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 23,243 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 28.0% during the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 190,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 41,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Flotek Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

FTK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,638. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.42. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 million. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 74.08% and a negative return on equity of 97.44%. Research analysts expect that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flotek Industries Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.