Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $164.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Williams-Sonoma have outperformed the industry over the past year. The trend is likely to continue, given strength across all brands and accelerated e-commerce growth. Continued enhancement of e-commerce channel, optimization of supply chain and the transformation of retail fleet by investing in new and remodeled stores are expected to drive growth. Earnings and revenues in the last-reported quarter grew 30% and 16% year over year, respectively, given strength across all brands along with 67% accelerated e-commerce growth. Its upbeat expectation on solid macro trends is also encouraging. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2022 have been trending upward, depicting analysts' optimism over the company's prospect. However, the company expects heightened supply chain disruptions in the future.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $181.96.

Shares of WSM opened at $153.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $111.50 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.43.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,828,400 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

