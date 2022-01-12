Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Shares Up 1.5%

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) shares shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.40 and last traded at $32.40. 878 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.65.

About Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY)

Wilmar International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the processing, merchandising, and distribution of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Tropical Oils; Oilseeds and Grains; Sugar; and Others. The Tropical Oils segments processes, merchandise, brands and distributes palm oil and laurics related products including oleo chemical and biodiesel.

