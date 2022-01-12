Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Short Interest Down 16.3% in December

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the November 30th total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 77.1 days.

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on Winpak from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WIPKF opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.43. Winpak has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $36.10.

Winpak Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging materials and related packaging machines. The firm operates through following segments: Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding; Flexible Packaging; and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding segment includes the rigid containers and lidding product groups.

