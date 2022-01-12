Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN WTT opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. Wireless Telecom Group has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $12.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 million. Research analysts predict that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTT. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 107,812 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,397,000. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

