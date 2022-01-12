Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.36% from the stock’s current price.

WOLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of WOLF opened at $108.91 on Wednesday. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $75.06 and a fifty-two week high of $142.33.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

