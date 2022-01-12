Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $318.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $345.00 to $318.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.78% from the company’s current price.

WDAY has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.14.

WDAY stock opened at $259.00 on Wednesday. Workday has a 52-week low of $217.60 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,841.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,941 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,604,604.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,106,018.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 738,856 shares of company stock valued at $193,113,701. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Workday by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Workday by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Workday by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 764,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,995,000 after buying an additional 12,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

