Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Lifted to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 850 ($11.54) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 670 ($9.09). Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 745 ($10.11) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($13.10) to GBX 920 ($12.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($14.25) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 896 ($12.16).

Shares of LON:WKP opened at GBX 817 ($11.09) on Monday. Workspace Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 698 ($9.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 979 ($13.29). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 827.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 858.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

