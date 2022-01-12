WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.81.

Separately, TD Securities restated a “tender” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.40. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of C$12.35 and a 52 week high of C$21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.68.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

