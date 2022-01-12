Wrapped BNB (WBNB) One Day Volume Hits $1.07 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for $484.93 or 0.01101884 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $2.40 billion and $1.07 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00062105 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00078942 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.66 or 0.07638509 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,833.58 or 0.99600683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00069858 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008047 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,949,867 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

