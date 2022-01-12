WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.60

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 7260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on WW. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WW International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.88.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.56.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. WW International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WW. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in WW International by 142.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in WW International by 130.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 21,073 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in WW International by 103,481.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 22,766 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WW International by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

