Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $92.50 price target on the casino operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $99.00. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.44% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.14.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $85.30 on Monday. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $76.03 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.69 and its 200-day moving average is $94.01.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $994.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,495 shares of company stock worth $2,198,009. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 98.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,229 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 365.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1,254.5% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

