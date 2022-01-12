X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $38.88

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.88 and traded as low as $38.00. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $38.08, with a volume of 6,955,015 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average of $38.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASHR. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 2,304.0% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,046,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,962 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 16.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,676,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,899,000 after buying an additional 230,911 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 14.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 97,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

