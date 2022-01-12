XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 1st

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by 5.8% over the last three years.

Shares of XFLT opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

In other XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust news, insider John Yogi Spence purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $34,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John P. Mcgarrity sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

