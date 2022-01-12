XLMedia (LON:XLM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $41.84

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 41.84 ($0.57) and traded as low as GBX 39.75 ($0.54). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 42 ($0.57), with a volume of 375,960 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £110.29 million and a P/E ratio of 140.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 41.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 48.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Get XLMedia alerts:

In other XLMedia news, insider Julie Markey purchased 14,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £5,999.28 ($8,143.45).

XLMedia PLC, a digital performance publisher, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns approximately 100 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for XLMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XLMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.