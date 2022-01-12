XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 19,200 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $1,233,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of XPEL stock traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $66.55. 123,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,453. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.84. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $103.84.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. The business had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of XPEL by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPEL by 16.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of XPEL by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPEL by 2.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 4.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.