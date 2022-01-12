Xponance Inc. Decreases Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 400.0% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.29 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.88%.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $27,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $26,327.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,469 shares of company stock valued at $79,567. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

