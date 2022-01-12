Xponance Inc. Decreases Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Exponent by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Exponent by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXPO shares. Truist lifted their price target on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $62,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $341,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,953 shares of company stock worth $476,775 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $104.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 0.39. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.13 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.95.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.01 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

