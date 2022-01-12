Xponance Inc. Has $200,000 Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,093,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,266,000 after buying an additional 417,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,930,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,979,000 after buying an additional 40,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,064,000 after buying an additional 20,520 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,195,000 after buying an additional 23,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 20.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,569,000 after buying an additional 133,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $516,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $52,723.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,639 shares of company stock worth $6,171,419. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $86.30 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $111.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.78 and a 200-day moving average of $83.15.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SIG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

