Xponance Inc. Sells 1,089 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 172,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 101,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $548,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPK. UBS Group upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.46. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $21.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

