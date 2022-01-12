Xponance Inc. Sells 598 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,283 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in South State were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of South State in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in South State by 8.2% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in South State by 9.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in South State by 20.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in South State by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 998,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,702,000 after purchasing an additional 16,776 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.87.

Shares of SSB opened at $90.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. South State Co. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $93.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.95.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. South State’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. South State’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

