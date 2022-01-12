Xuez (XUEZ) Price Reaches $0.0131

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, Xuez has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Xuez has a total market capitalization of $55,654.59 and approximately $58,117.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xuez coin can currently be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000397 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001132 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xuez Coin Profile

Xuez is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,209,282 coins and its circulating supply is 4,242,848 coins. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Xuez

