Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.49

Shares of Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03.

Yamaguchi Financial Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YFGSF)

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc provides banking and other financial services. It operates through the Banking and Others business divisions. The Banking division offers deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange, securities trading, and investment securities. The Others division includes securities, credit card, and leasing business.

