Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Up to $1.90

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.90, but opened at $1.98. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 14,808 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Yatsen alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $836.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YSG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yatsen by 2,735.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. raised its holdings in Yatsen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Yatsen by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Yatsen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Yatsen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. 29.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.