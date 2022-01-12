YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.89.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $4,041,204.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,122 shares of company stock valued at $9,411,164 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 2,891.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,985,000 after acquiring an additional 810,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,014,000 after buying an additional 704,004 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 58.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,109,000 after buying an additional 373,866 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,056,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in YETI by 45.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 964,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,605,000 after buying an additional 300,512 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. YETI has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $108.82. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that YETI will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

