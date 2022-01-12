Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Shares Down 3.5%

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) dropped 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $3.01. Approximately 44,465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 57,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.
The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.55.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter.
Yiren Digital Company Profile (NYSE:YRD)
Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Grade I, Grade II, Grade III, and Grade IV. It offers online consumer finance marketplace and execute loan transactions.
Recommended Story: Conference Calls
Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.