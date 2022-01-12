Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Shares Down 3.5%

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) dropped 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $3.01. Approximately 44,465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 57,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Yiren Digital by 22.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Yiren Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 27,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 152.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 38,673 shares during the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Grade I, Grade II, Grade III, and Grade IV. It offers online consumer finance marketplace and execute loan transactions.

