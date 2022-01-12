York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares Gap Up to $46.44

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.44, but opened at $47.62. York Water shares last traded at $47.44, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $603.49 million, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.36.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). York Water had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The York Water Company will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This is a boost from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. York Water’s payout ratio is currently 61.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YORW. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of York Water in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in York Water by 14.2% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in York Water by 7,118.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of York Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of York Water by 191.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

