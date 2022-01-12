Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.07% of Yum! Brands worth $26,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 47.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,135 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.42.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $131.19. 11,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,655. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.43 and a 200 day moving average of $127.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

