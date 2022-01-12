Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Announce -$0.78 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will report earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.30) and the highest is ($0.37). Arvinas posted earnings per share of ($0.99) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year earnings of ($3.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($3.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($1.84). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arvinas.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The company had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

ARVN stock traded down $3.08 on Friday, reaching $67.75. 9,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,443. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.93.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 24,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $2,275,469.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,657 shares of company stock valued at $38,807,660 over the last ninety days. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Arvinas by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after buying an additional 33,055 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Arvinas by 132.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Further Reading: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arvinas (ARVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.