Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.98 Million

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will post sales of $20.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.76 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $890,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,257.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $45.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.03 million to $48.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $109.72 million, with estimates ranging from $93.78 million to $122.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.47% and a negative net margin of 225.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,275,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 686.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 299,239 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 701,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 152,590 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $645,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVEO opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.83.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

