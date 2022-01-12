Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.21 Million

Equities analysts predict that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will report $32.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.45 million and the lowest is $31.89 million. DHI Group reported sales of $33.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year sales of $118.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.05 million to $118.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $132.71 million, with estimates ranging from $130.72 million to $134.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DHI Group by 119.2% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,481 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DHI Group by 68.8% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,792 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,031,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in DHI Group by 172.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 830,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 525,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in DHI Group by 685.0% during the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 500,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 436,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group stock remained flat at $$5.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 129,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,167. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

