Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.85 Million

Equities analysts predict that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) will report $29.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Docebo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.70 million and the lowest is $29.40 million. Docebo posted sales of $18.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Docebo will report full year sales of $104.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $105.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $147.05 million, with estimates ranging from $138.20 million to $153.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Docebo in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, increased their price objective on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Docebo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 235.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 10,628 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the third quarter worth about $313,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the third quarter worth about $2,038,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the third quarter worth about $2,547,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the third quarter worth about $872,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO traded up $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.25. The company had a trading volume of 235,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,478. Docebo has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of -110.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.97 and its 200 day moving average is $71.67.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

