Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Lexington Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LXP shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 637,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 199,648 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 958,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,451,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 87,187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 89,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 88,931 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 249,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 472.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 318,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 263,017 shares during the period. 99.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LXP traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,375. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.76%.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

