Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to Announce -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Patterson-UTI Energy posted earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. 101,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,104,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $11.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.76%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

