Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.37 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will report $64.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.20 million to $64.60 million. Sumo Logic reported sales of $54.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year sales of $239.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $239.19 million to $239.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $285.99 million, with estimates ranging from $279.70 million to $291.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SUMO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.52. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 3.15.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $114,457.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $77,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,778 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,081 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 9.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sumo Logic by 3.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 2.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 7.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

