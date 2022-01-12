Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to announce $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group posted sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $5.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.04. The company had a trading volume of 118,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,794. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.09. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $111.09 and a 1-year high of $143.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 131.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

