Zacks: Analysts Expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $268.39 Million

Analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) will post $268.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $267.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $270.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $293.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million.

ALHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 70,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $1,407,597.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $445,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,996,964 shares of company stock valued at $140,675,268.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,835,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,075 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,877,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,852,000 after acquiring an additional 47,690 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 63.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,247 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 534.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,512,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 45.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,220,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,489,000 after buying an additional 693,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

ALHC stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. 63,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,922. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $28.59.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

