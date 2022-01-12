Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) to post sales of $15.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.03 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full year sales of $81.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $81.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $146.31 million, with estimates ranging from $116.24 million to $176.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blade Air Mobility.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.23. 767,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,532. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10. Blade Air Mobility has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $19.88.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blade Air Mobility (BLDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.