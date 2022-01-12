Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $230.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to report $230.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $228.10 million to $232.60 million. Casella Waste Systems posted sales of $200.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year sales of $877.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $873.00 million to $880.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $979.13 million, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $984.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Casella Waste Systems.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

In other news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $870,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $655,344.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,439 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 792,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after purchasing an additional 429,408 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $15,221,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,375,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,475,000 after purchasing an additional 226,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 194,106 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $12,307,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $78.82 on Wednesday. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $89.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.