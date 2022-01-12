Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.55 Million

Equities analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will report sales of $28.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.70 million and the lowest is $27.80 million. Mitek Systems reported sales of $25.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year sales of $138.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.00 million to $140.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $157.73 million, with estimates ranging from $154.45 million to $161.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MITK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

MITK traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.99. 6,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,473. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.64 and a beta of 0.36.

In related news, insider Jason Gray sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $46,286.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $136,720.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,587 shares of company stock valued at $769,505 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 103,163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

