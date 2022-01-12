Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.03. NeoPhotonics posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NPTN shares. DA Davidson cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Shares of NPTN opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $803.49 million, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.89. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 50,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $752,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 92,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,383,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,078 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,477 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 10,398 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 7.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 651,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 35.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 587,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after buying an additional 155,012 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the third quarter worth $712,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

