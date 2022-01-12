Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) to Announce -$1.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) will announce ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.19). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.79) to ($3.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($5.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.04) to ($4.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tempest Therapeutics.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.16).

TPST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempest Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

TPST stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 10.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69. Tempest Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPST. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $7,243,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 1,581.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 77,779 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

