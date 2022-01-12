Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is ($0.61). Vapotherm reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($2.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($2.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.56 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VAPO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Monday, September 27th.

In other news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $50,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 362.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAPO traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.78. The company had a trading volume of 12,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,669. The company has a market capitalization of $489.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of -1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.35. Vapotherm has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $38.46.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

