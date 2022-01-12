Zacks: Brokerages Expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $237.52 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will announce $237.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $227.20 million and the highest is $242.70 million. Douglas Emmett reported sales of $215.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year sales of $914.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $895.00 million to $922.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $984.74 million, with estimates ranging from $950.60 million to $998.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Douglas Emmett.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on DEI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 87.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 21,501 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DEI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.86. 1,006,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,416. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 102.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.83. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 320.01%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.