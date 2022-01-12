Zacks: Brokerages Expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to Post $0.24 EPS

Brokerages expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.25. Global Medical REIT also posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Shares of GMRE stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,095. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.34, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 546.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 32.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the third quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

