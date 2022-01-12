Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) to Hold

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crexendo, Inc., formerly known as Imergent, Inc., operates as an eCommerce application service provider enabling companies to extend their business to eCommerce. It involves in the sale of StoresOnline software licenses; and provision of search engine optimization, search engine management, conversion rate optimization, Website design and development, and Web hosting services. The company sells and markets its products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Crexendo, Inc. is based in Tempe, Arizona. “

Get Crexendo alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Crexendo in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of CXDO remained flat at $$4.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 51,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $81.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.40. Crexendo has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $8.38.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Crexendo had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crexendo will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 10,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $55,570.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 124,500 shares of company stock worth $635,294 and sold 28,000 shares worth $144,460. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Crexendo by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 22,337 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Crexendo by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crexendo by 49.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the second quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crexendo (CXDO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.