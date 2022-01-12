Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) to Hold

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diodes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $99.91 on Monday. Diodes has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $113.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.69.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $471.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.60 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $211,646.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $133,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,567 shares of company stock worth $10,687,411 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 95.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Diodes by 233.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 16,480.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 29.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

