Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Get Provention Bio alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Provention Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.18.

PRVB stock opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.41. The company has a market cap of $320.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.74. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eleanor Ramos acquired 5,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $33,754.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Francisco Leon acquired 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $40,182.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,501 shares of company stock valued at $98,911. Corporate insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.